Joe Biden, Pope Francis And Other World Leaders Unite In Calls For Peace On Christmas — Donald Trump Tells Rivals To 'Rot In Hell'

Loading... Loading...

In a series of Christmas messages, leaders from across the globe called for peace and unity amongst the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. The messages were shared as part of their respective Christmas greetings to the world.

What Happened: U.S. President Joe Biden sent a Christmas message, expressing his wishes for a peaceful and healthy holiday. In his message, he hoped for the light of Christmas to bring warmth and hope for the coming year.

“Today, may the light from the first Christmas illuminate your homes, warm your hearts, and kindle your hopes for the year to come. From the Biden family, we wish you and your family a peaceful and healthy holiday,” Biden posted on X.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi, Husband Bet Millions On Nvidia Stock After Missing Out On Earlier $8-Million Profit

King Charles III of the United Kingdom also shared a Christmas message, emphasizing his coronation theme of public service. He lauded the imaginative ways in which people have been caring for one another, reinforcing the importance of doing the right thing against a backdrop of conflicts in Israel, Gaza and Ukraine.

“This care and compassion we show to others is one of the themes of the Christmas story, especially when Mary and Joseph were offered shelter in their hour of need by strangers, as they waited for Jesus to be born,” said the King.

Pope Francis, in his message to the crowds at St. Peter's Basilica, made a strong statement against the weapons industry, condemning its “instruments of death” that fuel wars. He appealed for global peace, specifically between Israel and Palestine, expressing his grief over the “abominable attack” by Hamas against southern Israel in October.

“May it (peace) come in Israel and Palestine, where war is devastating the lives of those peoples. I embrace them all, particularly the Christian communities of Gaza and the entire Holy Land,” Francis said.

Loading... Loading...

Meanwhile, Former U.S. President Donald Trump also shared a Christmas message on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he targeted various individuals he sees as destructive to the nation. His message was one among several that criticized President Biden and other political opponents.

“May they rot in hell. Again, Merry Christmas!” the former president concluded.

Why It Matters: War casts a long shadow over this Christmas season, from Gaza to Ukraine. In Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, Christmas celebrations have been effectively canceled.

Since Oct. 7, over 20,674 people have been killed and 54,536 wounded in Israeli attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over the weekend, dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza war, emphasizing that the fighting is far from over. The Gaza health ministry reported around 250 Palestinians killed, mostly women and children, with 500 injured in the past 24 hours.

The Israeli counteroffensive began after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, resulting in the death of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the abduction of over 200 others.

Photo Courtesy: IgorAleks On Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Former Trump Lawyer Says Ex-President Is ‘Inciting’ His Base To Raise More Money