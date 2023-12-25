FBI Launches Probes Into Threats Against Colorado Justices That Delivered Trump Ruling: Report

Loading... Loading...

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into threats against justices of the Colorado Supreme Court, who were involved in a ruling against Donald Trump’s potential 2024 presidential run.

What Happened: The FBI is coordinating with Colorado local law enforcement to investigate threats against the justices who last week ruled to exclude Trump from Colorado’s 2024 presidential ballot, reported CNN on Monday.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Vikki Migoya assured that the bureau is alert to the situation and intends to “vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation.”

The Colorado Judicial Branch declined to comment on the threat reports, while the Colorado State Patrol confirmed that local authorities would handle any threats against judges.

Denver Police Department responded to a false report at a justice’s residence last week, reassuring that everything was clear, with investigations continuing.

State and local law enforcement, as well as independent research groups, are monitoring extremist online forums for potential threats against public officials. The names of the four justices who ruled against Trump have been appearing in inflammatory posts on these forums, with calls for the release of their personal data.

Online chatter analysis didn’t uncover specific threats but suggested a risk of violence or illegal activities in reaction to the ruling. This pattern mirrors previous online activities following federal indictments of Trump.

Why It Matters: The ongoing FBI investigation and threat to public officials underscore the tension and potential violence that such a ruling can provoke.

This development comes in the wake of an unprecedented legal decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot due to his insurrection involvement.

This decision disrupted the 2024 presidential campaign landscape and led to the GOP expressing support for Trump.

The former president’s campaign announced its intention to appeal the decision, with an American public majority approving the verdict but believing the Supreme Court would overturn it.

