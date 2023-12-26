Apple Vision Pro Could Hit Shelves In Late January Or Early February, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL highly anticipated first-generation mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, is slated for an early 2024 release, and it could hit shelves in late January or early February.

What Happened: Apple’s upcoming headset is currently underway in mass production, with an estimated shipping volume of about 500,000 units in 2024, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities.

“Vision Pro will most likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February based on the current mass shipment schedule,” stated Kuo, adding, “If user feedback on Vision Pro is better than expected, it will help strengthen the market consensus that ‘Vision Pro is the next star product in consumer electronics’ and the related supply chain stock price.”

See Also: Apple’s Rumored Low-Cost Vision Pro Variant To Slash Production Costs By Half: Report

Why It’s Important: Last week, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman also reported a similar timeline, stating that the Vision Pro is already in full-scale production in China and aims for a retail debut in February.

It has also been reported that initially, the headset will be available only in the U.S. because of its high price and complex manufacturing process. However, the tech giant has also reportedly started developing more affordable models to make the technology more popular among enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Apple reportedly intends to shift the focus from its longstanding flagship product category, the iPhone, to its wearable business, including the Vision Pro and AirPods.

Image courtesy – Apple

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: YouTuber Creates A Discount Vision Pro For Less Than $1000 While Apple Gears Up To Launch Real Thing Next Year

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.