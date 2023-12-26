Gracell Biotechnologies, Stratasys, Hollysys Automation Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining more than 40 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL shares rose sharply in pre-market trading after AstraZeneca announced plans to buy Gracell Biotechnologies for up to $1.2 billion.

Gracell Biotechnologies shares gained 65.1% to $10.22 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Manchester United plc MANU rose 12.2% to $22.25 in pre-market trading. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has bought a minority stake in the esteemed football club Manchester United .

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS shares gained 9.8% to $14.40 in pre-market trading. Stratasys confirmed receipt of unsolicited preliminary proposal from Nano Dimension at $16.50 per share.

Li Auto Inc. LI shares climbed 7.8% to $35.79 in pre-market trading. The Wall Street Journal reported that Biden administration is exploring raising tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI shares gained 6.2% to $27.10 in pre-market trading. A buyer consortium led by Dazheng Group proposed enhanced $29 per share all-cash offer to acquire Hollysys.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP shares rose 6.5% to $39.00 in pre-market trading.

Altimmune, Inc. ALT shares rose 5.4% to $9.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Friday.

SES AI Corporation SES shares rose 4.9% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after falling over 7% on Friday.

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ shares rose 4.4% to $26.53 in pre-market trading.

