Experts Warn Russia, China Forming Military Alliance To Counter US Dominance: 'Would Present The United States With A Threat Unlike Any It Has Confronted'

Russia and China are reportedly in the advanced stages of forming a military alliance that could seriously challenge the U.S. global dominance.

What Happened: The leaders of these superpowers, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, have been exploiting global instability to undermine the U.S. and its allies.

“It is clear that the two states see themselves as military partners and that this partnership is growing deeper and more experienced, even if it is not a formal alliance in the Western sense,” Jonathan Ward, CEO of the Atlas Group, told Business Insider.

“The Russia-China ‘comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era’ has always been about military power,” Ward added.

Although no formal military alliance has been established yet, Chels Michta, in a recent article for the Center for European Policy Analysis, warns that the U.S. and its allies should be concerned about these developments. “A full-scale China-Russia alliance would present the United States with a threat unlike any it has confronted since the end of the Cold War,” writes Michta.

The rivalry between the U.S. and China has been evident in various global conflicts. For example, amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has provided them with significant economic and diplomatic support, while Washington has supported Kyiv.

Moreover, Russia and China have recently aligned with Iran, criticizing Israel’s attacks on Hamas. The US, however, has provided Israel with military and diplomatic support.

Why It Matters: The Russia-China alliance is also evidenced in their coordinated military resources. Joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan and shared submarine technology have been reported. Russia has sold China advanced military equipment, including Su-25 jets, MI-17 helicopters, and S-400 air defense systems. China has been aiding Russia's economy and military capabilities through increasing trade, including goods used on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Despite Xi Jinping personally cautioning Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the alliance between the two nations seems to be getting stronger.

According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War, a potential Russian victory in Ukraine could stretch U.S. resources thin and possibly embolden China.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

