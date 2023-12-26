Majority Of Prospective EV Buyers Unconcerned By Elon Musk's Comments When It Comes To Buying A Tesla, Says Study; CEO Agrees

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday responded to a recent study that noted that potential EV buyers love Tesla cars irrespective of what the billionaire does or says.

What Happened: Social media personality Brian Krassenstein shared a snippet of the study by Heatmap and noted that he does not make big purchases depending on the ideologies of those running the company but based on what product can give the best value for his money. Tesla, Krassenstein said, has the best technology and products.

Musk reflected on Krassenstein’s comment, saying, “This describes the vast majority of the public.”

In another post, Musk also expressed love for the study results, which noted that among respondents who want to purchase an EV, 38% said that Musk has no impact on whether they would buy or lease a Tesla. 35% even said that Musk makes them more likely to buy one of his vehicles, while only 27% said that the CEO made them less likely to get a Tesla car.

In contrast, earlier this year, in Feb. 2023, a majority of wannabe EV buyers said that Musk made them less likely to buy a Tesla. While 36% then said that Musk made them less likely to get a car from the Texas-based EV maker, 32% said they would not be impacted.

Why It Matters: The survey results mark a change in perspective toward both the CEO and the company under him during the year.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 and published earlier this month. It included 1000 Americans in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

However, owing to the time the survey was conducted, it does not account for the recent controversies around Musk, including the reinstatement of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to X and allegations of anti-semitism after he backed a post on X that Jewish communities are pushing hatred against whites. Musk later apologized for the anti-semitic comment, which led to several advertisers bowing out of the platform, including Walt Disney and Comcast.

