Trump's Niece Voices Concern About Stephen Miller's 'Massive Deportation' Rhetoric: 'We're Reaping The Whirlwind In This Case'

Donald Trump is a cornered animal, with his legal, financial and political dangers increasing by the day, said Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday.

What Happened: Mary Trump agreed with the interviewer’s statement that Donald Trump’s ‘textbook narcissistic” personality makes him more dangerous in positions of power. ”His profound personality disorders make it impossible for him to care about anything but his own safety and security,” she said.

”He does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. We need to take him at his word,” she added.

Mary Trump referred to the unsavory incidents that unfolded since the election results of 2020 was contested and the insurrection that followed.

More than what has transpired so far, Mary Trump, a psychologist and podcast host, expressed more concern about Donald Trump’s enablers, the ”people he seeks to empower if he [Donald Trump] tragically gets back into office and the people in the audience who cheer him on.”

Mary Trump also said her uncle is good at reading a room and figuring out what rhetoric works. If he says something and finds it works he would repeat it not once but many times, she said. “I think he does feed off the crowd….also there is no turning back at this point because of all of the people in his orbit who have the same agenda,’ she added.

The former president’s niece also weighed in on the comments Stephen Miller, who is rumored to serve in a future Trump administration, said on Fox News about immigrants. ‘The fact that he [Miller] is allowed to continue to spout this despicable rhetoric is a stain on our ability to punish people for their crimes, she said.

Miller said on the Fox News interview that America is being conquered by immigrants and that unless there is a massive large-scale deportation by the millions, the situation will become irrevocable.

Taking offense to his views, Mary Trump said, ”The fact that he was never held accountable for what he did in terms of putting children in cages after kidnapping them from their parents is just unfathomable.”

We are reaping the whirlwind in this case because Stephen Miller will stop, like Donald, stop at nothing to get his agenda passed, and it’s not about ideology for either one of them, it’s about power,”’ she added.

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump, despite his legal challenges, leads the Republican primary presidential candidates, and is also ahead of President Joe Biden in a hypothetical two-way race, according to multiple national polls.

The lawsuits that the former president faces stand between him and a potential second term in office. He recently faced a setback as the Colorado state Supreme Court issued a verdict to take him off the state ballot for the GOP primary, with the 14th Amendment used to debar him.

