OpenAI's Sam Altman Is 'Feeling Good' About This Prediction He Made 27 Months Ago

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently expressed his optimism about the potential of a sharp decrease in the costs of intelligence and energy as a result of advancements in AI and renewable energy technologies.

What Happened: Altman, leading the Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI, took to X on Tuesday to share his positive sentiments.

He predicted that the costs of intelligence and energy are on a trajectory towards nearly zero.

The prediction is not a recent one. Altman first made this forecast more than two years ago, and now, 27 months later, he feels good about the progress that has been made.

While he doesn’t expect this to fully materialize this decade, he believes that by 2030, it will be evident that the AI revolution and the combined forces of renewable and nuclear energy will facilitate this radical change.

"The costs of intelligence and energy are going to be on a path towards near-zero. We certainly won't get all the way there this decade, but by 2030, it will become clear that the AI revolution and renewable plus nuclear energy are going to get us there," Altman said back in 2020.

Why It Matters: Altman's positive outlook comes on the back of a major win for him and the phenomenal year of 2023 that OpenAI has had.

While Altman charted a comeback within five days of being ousted as the company's CEO, OpenAI itself has seen sustained momentum in the use of its technologies, especially ChatGPT.

The company is currently in early talks to raise new funds at a valuation of at least $100 billion, marking a significant increase from its previous valuation.

Altman’s forecast aligns with OpenAI’s broader mission, as the company seeks to drive down the cost of energy and intelligence through the power of artificial intelligence.

If this prediction proves accurate, it could have profound implications for the future of technology and our everyday lives.

