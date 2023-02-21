Big Retailers Report

Good Morning Everyone!
Customers are setting banks on fire in Lebanon because they can’t get their money out.
Inflation is at +170%.
This is what a currency collapse looks like:
In Lebanon people are burning down financial institutions and politicians' homes to reclaim their own money which has been frozen by the banks.— Richard (@ricwe123) February 19, 2023
Keep in mind with CBDC the financial establishment has the ability to freeze your money with a push on a button..... pic.twitter.com/kNIn8Z1Gbh
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/17/23; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Today:
-
9:45: S&P Global Flash PMIs (Composite, Manufacturing, Services)
-
10:00: Existing home sales
This week:
-
Tuesday: FOMC minutes
-
Thursday: Q4 GDP estimate, initial jobless claims
-
Friday: Personal income/spending, PCE, New home sales, Consumer sentiment
Leading Economic Indicator (LEI)
-
Conference Board's LEI fell 0.3% in January
-
-6% YoY…outside of Covid, close to biggest drop since Lehman (2008)
High-grade corporate bonds
-
IG corporate bonds have seen $19 billion inflows YTD
-
Investors seeking low risk…higher yields now attractive
-
Avg yields ~5.45% up from 3.1% a year ago
Q4 earnings update
-
82% of S&P 500 has reported
-
68% beat EPS estimates (below 5- and 10-year averages)
-
65% beat sales estimates (below 5-year avg, above 10-year avg)
-
Blended earnings growth: -4.7%
-
Blended sales growth: 5.1%
Earnings outlook
-
Consensus forward EPS estimates have come down
-
But…still suggest growth ahead:
John Deere DE
-
Expects demand to stay strong
-
More than doubled quarterly income
-
Raised profit forecast
-
Farmers expected to plant more this year
-
CFO: "The supply chain is showing early signs of improvement but remains fragile"
Meta META
-
Taking a page out of Elon's playbook
-
Launching paid verification subscriptions for Facebook, Instagram
-
$11.99 (web) vs. $14.99 (iOS) per month
-
-
Zuck: "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services"
HomeDepot HD
-
Beat EPS, missed revenue
-
Attributes miss to drop in lumber prices
-
Muted outlook for 2023
-
Flat sales expected
-
Mid-single digit decline in EPS
-
Walmart WMT
-
Double beat
-
Strong holiday quarter but cautious for 2023, beyond
-
Margins to compress on: lower prices, discounts, weak consumer sentiment, increase to employee wages
-
Outlook disappointed, below estimates
Earnings
-
Walmart
-
Home Depot
-
Medtronic MDT
-
Teck Resources TECK
-
Fluor FLR
-
Crestwood Equity CEQP
-
Harmoy Biosciences HRMY
-
Hunstman HUN
-
Dana Incoporated DAN
-
Dillard's DDS
-
Lincoln Electric LECO
-
Middleby MIDD
-
Walker & Dunlop WD
-
Donnelly Financial DFIN
-
Ingersoll-Rand IR
CRYPTO UPDATE
Blur overtakes OpenSea
-
Blur: upstart marketplace
-
Incentivizes traders to treat NFTs like DeFi tokens
-
+$460 worth of Ethereum NFT trades over past 7 days
-
Vs OpenSea $107 million
-
Digital asset fund flows
-
Despite crypto rally, outflows of $32 million last week
-
Largest since December
-
Bitcoin BTC/USD ~$25 million outflows
-
-
Short-Bitcoin $3.7 million inflows
-
Ethereum ETH/USD outflows of $7.2 million
-
Blockchain equities $9.6 million inflows
-
6 straight weeks of inflows
-
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month