Big Retailers Report

Customers are setting banks on fire in Lebanon because they can’t get their money out.

Inflation is at +170%.

This is what a currency collapse looks like:

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/17/23; % YTD

Today:

9:45: S&P Global Flash PMIs (Composite, Manufacturing, Services)

10:00: Existing home sales

This week:

Tuesday: FOMC minutes

Thursday: Q4 GDP estimate, initial jobless claims

Friday: Personal income/spending, PCE, New home sales, Consumer sentiment

Leading Economic Indicator (LEI)

Conference Board's LEI fell 0.3% in January

-6% YoY…outside of Covid, close to biggest drop since Lehman (2008)

High-grade corporate bonds

IG corporate bonds have seen $19 billion inflows YTD

Investors seeking low risk…higher yields now attractive

Avg yields ~5.45% up from 3.1% a year ago

Q4 earnings update

82% of S&P 500 has reported

68% beat EPS estimates (below 5- and 10-year averages)

65% beat sales estimates (below 5-year avg, above 10-year avg)

Blended earnings growth: -4.7%

Blended sales growth: 5.1%

Earnings outlook

Consensus forward EPS estimates have come down

But…still suggest growth ahead:

John Deere DE

Expects demand to stay strong

More than doubled quarterly income

Raised profit forecast

Farmers expected to plant more this year

CFO: "The supply chain is showing early signs of improvement but remains fragile"

Meta META

Taking a page out of Elon's playbook

Launching paid verification subscriptions for Facebook, Instagram $11.99 (web) vs. $14.99 (iOS) per month

Zuck: "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services"

HomeDepot HD

Beat EPS, missed revenue

Attributes miss to drop in lumber prices

Muted outlook for 2023 Flat sales expected Mid-single digit decline in EPS



Walmart WMT

Double beat

Strong holiday quarter but cautious for 2023, beyond

Margins to compress on: lower prices, discounts, weak consumer sentiment, increase to employee wages

Outlook disappointed, below estimates

Earnings

Walmart

Home Depot

Medtronic MDT

Teck Resources TECK

Fluor FLR

Crestwood Equity CEQP

Harmoy Biosciences HRMY

Hunstman HUN

Dana Incoporated DAN

Dillard's DDS

Lincoln Electric LECO

Middleby MIDD

Walker & Dunlop WD

Donnelly Financial DFIN

Ingersoll-Rand IR

Blur overtakes OpenSea

Blur: upstart marketplace

Incentivizes traders to treat NFTs like DeFi tokens

+$460 worth of Ethereum NFT trades over past 7 days Vs OpenSea $107 million



Digital asset fund flows