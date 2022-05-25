Time 100 Most Influential List Includes 10 Connected To Public Companies Such As Tim Cook, Andy Jassy And Joe Rogan

The annual Time 100 Most Influential People list for 2022 contains names such as U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The list also has several CEOs and names connected to public companies.

Here are several of the names on the list related to public companies.

Josh Wardle: The creator of the hit daily game Wordle appears on the list. Wordle, which became one of the most talked-about games of 2022, was purchased by the New York Times Co NYT.

Mike Cannon-Brookes: Co-founder and CEO of Atlassian Corp PLC TEAM, Cannon-Brookes has a description written by former Vice President Al Gore. Cannon-Brookes makes the list thanks to his work on solar power in Australia.

Bela Bajaria: The head of global television at Netflix Inc NFLX, Bajaria took the role in late 2020 during a pandemic. Bajaria went from overseeing local language content to running the U.S. and International television content direction for the company. Bajaria is seen as a key piece in Netflix’s push to grow its international subscribers.

David Velez: Nubank CEO and founder Velez is a part of the most influential people list this year. Digital bank company Nu Holdings Ltd NU, which went public in late 2021, is the holding company of Nubank and counts Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKABRKB among its investors. Nubank operates in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico and has grown its presence in the cryptocurrency industry, including announcing it would invest in Bitcoin BTC/USD, giving the Oracle of Omaha exposure to the coin he despises in his investing fund.

Tim Cook: Taking over as CEO of Apple Inc AAPL after the death of co-founder Steve Jobs was no easy task. Current Apple CEO Cook has helped guide the company into one of the largest companies in the world with growth in old and new sectors along the way.

Related Link: 34 Public Companies That Made Time's 100 Most Influential For 2022

Andy Jassy: Another CEO who took over a company led by a founder was Jassy, who became the new CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN when founder Jeff Bezos announced he was stepping down. Only the second CEO in company history, Jassy is tasked with leading the online retailer into the future and continuing the growth of several divisions.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk: Streaming giant Netflix saw huge success with its “Squid Game” series, which was his brainchild. The director of the series has plans to bring additional content in the “Squid Game” franchise to Netflix and also signed a deal for several of his other works to be added to the platform. Netflix reported that 142 million member households watched “Squid Game” in its first four weeks and the show was number one on the platform in 94 different countries.

David Zaslav: One of the biggest transactions in the media space over the last year was the spinoff of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD by AT&T Inc T. The move combined assets from AT&T Inc and the former Discovery Communications, which was previously led by Zaslav. Serving as CEO of the new company, Zaslav will help power the company’s streaming, movie and television growth plans.

Joe Rogan: With one of the largest podcasts in the country, Rogan has become a face for many on information and opinions. “The Joe Rogan Experience” is exclusive to Spotify Technology SA SPOT, which has brought new listeners to the platform and also controversy as the music and podcast platform decided to remove certain episodes by Rogan. The UFC, which is owned by Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR, counts Rogan as a color commentator.

Stephane Bancel: CEO of Moderna Inc MRNA, Bancel was a very public figure during the fight against COVID-19. Moderna was one of several companies to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna shares rocketed higher hitting a peak of $497.49 in August 2021. Even with a recent fall in the share price, Moderna shares are up over 590% in the last five years. Bancel became Moderna CEO in 2011.

Photo: Tim Cook on the cover of Time 100 Most Influential People, photo by Geordie Wood