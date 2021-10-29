'Squid Game' Season 2 Talks Confirmed By Director, But Here's Why He's Not In A Rush

The most successful series ever on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) sparked a pop culture phenomenon that is continuing and could be a big topic over the Halloween weekend. “Squid Game,” released in September, could be one of the most popular Halloween costumes of the year and shows the strong fan reception to the show.

A second season could be coming, but might not be as soon as fans hope.

What Happened: The survival drama “Squid Game” has 456 people take on a challenge of children’s games for a cash prize.

Show director Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Guardian he has not been paid any extra since “Squid Game” was released.

“I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus,” Dong-hyuk said. “Netflix paid me according to the original contract.”

The Guardian points out that “Squid Game” was watched by 142 million households and is worth $900 million in value to Netflix.

Hwang Dong-hyuk said the process of creating the episodes of “Squid Game” were so tough he lost six teeth in the process.

“It was physically, mentally and emotionally draining. I kept having new ideas and revising the episodes as we were filming so the amount of work multiplied.”

Dong-hyuk put films he wanted to complete on the back burner as a result of the extra work for “Squid Game,” which hurt him financially.

As fans push for a second season of “Squid Game” to be created and released on Netflix, Dong-hyuk says it’s not a priority for him right now.

The director said he has had discussions with Netflix but doesn’t want to chase the money.

“Of course there is talk,” Hwang said. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success.”

The director said a second season is being considered but he won’t work on it “straight away.”

“There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

The director joked that he might have to do a second season to become as rich as the winner in “Squid Game.”

Related Link: 'Squid Game' Mania Takes Over: What It Could Mean For Netflix And This Apparel Stock

Why It’s Important: Netflix has made headlines for signing massive deals with top talent such as comedians, actors and directors to lock them in for multiple series and movies. Many of the first look deals give Netflix exclusive rights to the work before shopping to other streamers or studios.

“Squid Game” was predicted by Netflix to be successful, especially in international markets, but the show had outdone every optimistic expectation.

The company said it was working on getting the director to create additional chapters in an interview with Vulture, but the comments to The Guardian show a potential battle for time and money.

Netflix now faces being at the timeline of director Dong-hyuk and may want to consider sharing some of the financial gain from the show to push the progress of a second season before “Squid Game” fandom rides away into the sunset.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares closed Friday up 2.41% to $690.31.

Image: Netflix