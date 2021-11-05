 Skip to main content

Netflix Adding Movies From 'Squid Game' Director: Could This Speed Up Series Sequel?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be strengthening its relationship with the director of its most popular series ever in a move that could pay off big.

What Happened: Netflix added three movies directed by “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk. The movies will be available to viewers in the U.S, according to The Verge.

“Silenced” is about a teacher who works at a school for the hearing impaired. The teacher learns of abuse against students and seeks to bring the story public.

“Miss Granny” is about a 74-year-old woman who escapes her retirement home. The woman gets her picture taken at a photo studio and becomes a 20-year-old woman.

“The Fortress” centers around 17th-century Korea and the Qing invasion of Joseon.

The three films were all released prior to “Squid Game.”

Related Link: Squid Game Mania Takes Over: What It Could Mean For Netflix 

Why It’s Important: “Squid Game” is the most popular series on Netflix with more than 142 million households watching the show. The show saw 111 million viewers in the first 17 days after its release.

Netflix securing the rights to the three films could go a long way in securing a relationship between the streamer and Hwang.

It was reported that the director of “Squid Game” received no additional funds from Netflix despite the success of the series and the $900 million estimated value it added for the streaming company.

Hwang said he was in no rush to film a second season of “Squid Game” as he had other projects he wanted to work on.

If Netflix can strengthen ties with the director, maybe they can push up the timing of a highly anticipated second season of “Squid Game.”

NFLX Price Action: Shares are down 1.43% to $658.89 Friday morning.

Photo: Hwang Dong-hyuk via IMDb

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Hwang Dong-hyuk Squid Game streaming stocks

