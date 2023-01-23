Marijuana Stock Movers For January 23, 2023

GAINERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 6.51% at $2.78
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.34% at $1.02
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.15% at $4.49
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 4.40% at $5.46
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.35% at $1.68
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.26% at $3.18
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 3.33% at $1.55
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.27% at $21.47
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.26% at $0.23
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.13% at $1.16
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.64% at $2.65
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 3.44% at $0.28
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.