Marijuana Stock Movers For December 22, 2022

GAINERS:
- Leef Brands ICNAF shares closed up 14.71% at $0.05
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 9.12% at $0.40
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 5.22% at $0.22
LOSERS:
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 7.76% at $1.07
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 7.70% at $1.80
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 6.67% at $1.19
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.59% at $0.51
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 5.42% at $0.91
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.98% at $2.29
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.96% at $1.34
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.95% at $0.27
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.42% at $0.80
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.54% at $0.85
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.45% at $2.80
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 3.26% at $0.03
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.05% at $87.71
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.