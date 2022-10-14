Cannabis Stock Movers For October 14, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 23.53% at $0.42
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 7.18% at $0.04
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.58% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 8.72% at $2.19
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 7.35% at $0.38
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.31% at $1.04
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.86% at $2.35
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.29% at $3.35
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.89% at $0.17
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.76% at $9.72
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 3.68% at $3.14
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.55% at $0.32
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.34% at $90.11
