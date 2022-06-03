Cannabis Stock Movers For June 3, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 21.47% at $0.23
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 16.65% at $3.92
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.41
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.75% at $8.82
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 3.47% at $20.90
LOSERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 8.28% at $4.32
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.75% at $0.83
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.06% at $1.86
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 6.02% at $5.00
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 5.43% at $5.92
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 5.41% at $4.20
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.66% at $0.09
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 4.55% at $0.46
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.16% at $0.09
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.56% at $1.88
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.01% at $0.40
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
