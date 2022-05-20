Cannabis Stock Movers For May 20, 2022

GAINERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 26.51% at $0.05
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 7.38% at $6.26
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.82% at $13.00
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 6.02% at $3.96
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 4.32% at $0.02
LOSERS:
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 7.39% at $0.11
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.96% at $5.52
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 5.31% at $0.42
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 5.25% at $0.41
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 5.11% at $0.28
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 5.10% at $0.93
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.55% at $0.09
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.98% at $5.06
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.70% at $0.52
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.62% at $2.93
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.25% at $0.23
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.20% at $1.21
