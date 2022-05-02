Psyched: Elon Musk Praises Psychedelics Over Antidepressants, Field Trip To Split In Two, Colorado MDMA Bill Moves Forward

The world’s richest man gave another public nod to psychedelics medicine in favor of traditional mental health solutions. In a Twitter conversation, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, said that he’s “talked to many more people who were helped by psychedelics & ketamine than SSRIs & amphetamines.”

Famed stock picker and investor Cathie Wood then jumped into the conversation, outlining Atai Life Sciences ATAI as a power player in the space, a company of which her fund Ark Invest holds significant shares.

Field Trip Health FTRP, one of the top companies in the psychedelics space by market cap, announced it will split into two different companies that will focus specifically on each of its current business lines: healthcare delivery and research.

In Colorado, a bill meant to support the federal legalization of MDMA is moving up the approval ladder, with a new Senate committee advancing it forward after full approval from the House.

Biomind Begins Clinical Trials For Inhaled DMT Analog Substance To Treat Depression

Biomind Labs BMNDF has begun administering its proprietary second-generation psychedelic, BMND01, in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company administered the first subject with the DMT analog to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, behavioral and brain effects of the molecule through inhalation.

Field Trip Health To Divide Into Two Separate Public Companies

Field Trip Health FTRP will divide two of its divisions into public companies of their own. The company's board of directors gave unanimous approval to a reorganization that would result in the separation of Field Trip Health and Field Trip Discovery into two independent

EXCLUSIVE: Bexson Biomedical Inks Agreement With Stevanato For Delivery System Of Ketamine In Pain Management

Bexson Biomedical, a private company in the psychedelics space, has inked a new agreement with Stevanato Group, an Italian-based provider of drug delivery solutions. Bexson is currently developing an improved version of ketamine called BB106, which allows for subcutaneous delivery of the drug. The

FSD Pharma Enters Agreement With Tekkfund Capital Corp To Develop Business

FSD Pharma Inc. HUGE entered into an agreement with Tekkfund Capital Corp to structure and assist "with certain business development strategies." During the duration of this agreement, the company will pay Tekkfund a monthly fee of around CA$12,500 ($9696,75) as well as

Berner Joins The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council

Benzinga announced that Berner, co-founder and CEO of the cannabis, mushrooms and clothing brand, Cookies, has joined the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council. The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders who have come together to share insights into

Mushrooms Have Their Own Language, New Study Suggests

Novamind To Offer Virtual Mental Health Therapy Sessions

Novamind NVMDF, which is to be acquired by Numinus Wellness NUMIF, recently announced a collaboration with health coaching platform HealCommunity. The collaboration with HealCommunity will help expand the recently announced Groups by Novamind project, by providing remote group

How To Enroll In A Psychedelic Clinical Trial In 5 Easy Steps

Landmark Gathering Of Psychedelics Executives And Scientists To Take Place In London May 11

As the field of psychedelic medicine moves forward and international borders begin to open up, an expanding offering of conferences and live events are becoming available for investors, industry people and the general public.

Could Magic Mushrooms Be A Solution For Overeating? New Clinical Trial Intends To Find Out

Psilocybin, the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms," could be part of the solution for people struggling with binge eating disorder, a condition characterized by recurring episodes of eating large quantities of food and feeling unable to stop. Tryp Therapeutics, Inc. TRYPF,

Details Of Revive Therapeutics' Update On Bucillamine Phase 3 Trial For COVID Treatment

Revive Therapeutics RVVTF has provided an update on Phase 3 of its Bucillamine clinical trial. Bucillamine is a drug developed to treat coronavirus. There is the potential for Bucillamine to be eligible for funding from the federal government through Biomedical

Colorado MDMA Bill Unanimously Approved By Senate Committee After Passing The House

After the Colorado House cleared a bill that would legalize MDMA prescriptions if the federal government permits therapeutic use of the substance, a Senate committee unanimously passed the legislation, Marijuana Moment reported. The Senate Health & Human Services Committee approved the

EXCLUSIVE: Lessons Learned At The Benzinga 2022 Psychedelics And Cannabis Capital Conferences

Benzinga hosted a live conference to recognize disruptive innovation in finance and technology, trading, and emerging assets. Two of those events – Benzinga's Psychedelics and Cannabis Capital conferences – happened last week

Filament Health Keeps Adding Patents To Its Portfolio, Just Received Its Fourth

Two weeks ago, Filament Healthwas issued a patent by the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office to extract and standardize natural psilocybin. Now, the company announced it was issued a fourth patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. The latest patent describes the

A Washington State proposal to decriminalize drugs and expand treatment and recovery services faced and survived a court challenge, Marijuana Moment reported. Initiative 1922, presented by the group Commit to Change WA, was protected by Judge Allyson Zipp, who rejected a challenge to the

Pro-Patient Psychedelic Treatments Are Finally Moving Forward In A 'New Paradigm Shift'

Last week, Benzinga's Psychedelics Capital Conference brought a premier gathering of the biggest publicly traded psychedelics companies in North America with forward-thinking investors to Miami, where the hottest topic seemed to revolve around LSD and derivative molecules.

Pharmather Reports Improved Q3 Results, Continues Ketamine Trials For Epilepsy

Pharmather Holdings Ltd. PHRRF reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 28, 2022.

Missed The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference? Check Out Full Recording And Exclusive Coverage

Benzinga's first-ever Psychedelics Capital Conference was a colossal success. Over 600 investors, policymakers, industry executives and thought leaders gathered at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach on April 19 for a full day of networking and education.