Why Elon Musk Says Psychedelics And Ketamine Are Better Than Pharma Meds

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the tech tycoon soon-to-become media tycoon who smoked a joint on a live stream video with Joe Rogan opined on Twitter Inc TWTR on the effectiveness of psychedelics and other plant-based substances as treatments for mental health-related issues.

The tweet was apparently part of a conversation between two Twitter users, one of whom, Netscape co-founder Marc Andreessen, was referring to a 2016 New York Times feature about Adderall and wondered whether “our present society was caused by social media. I'm wondering whether Adderall plus ubiquitous Google searches have bigger effects.”

Another Twitter user responded to Andreessen: "Prescribed psychedelics will replace amphetamines and SSRIs over the next decade (although I hope it's sooner than that)."

Then Musk chimed in: “I’ve talked to many more people who were helped by psychedelics & ketamine than SSRIs & amphetamines.”

And right he is. A great deal of research is underway around the use of psychedelics as a serious treatment option for a variety of conditions as we grapple with an unprecedented mental health crisis in the United States.

Legal psychedelic medicine is poised to disrupt the multibillion-dollar mental health field as treatments are being trialed in clinical settings using substances like psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine, and MDMA-assisted therapy for severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and numerous other conditions.

Ketamine treatments are the only psychedelic therapy that is federally legal in the U.S. As such, ketamine clinics are opening up all over the country, providing some degree of relief for those roughly 50 percent of Americans with major depressive disorder (MDD) who do not respond to SSRIs.

MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for treating patients with alcohol use disorder is in phase 2a trial at the Imperial College London, to mention one of several.

Psychedelics Have Come A Long Way

Only several years ago, the psychedelics sector was comprised of a small group of academics and forward-thinking, if daring, investors.

Now, there are at least 50 companies dedicated to psychedelics in various capacities listed on the NASDAQ and NYSE.

Will Musk Take A Plunge Into The Psychedelics Sector? Here's Hoping

One wonders if Musk’s Tweet may be a prelude to a deeper interest that could spur him to get involved in this innovative sector. As one of the most influential people in the world today, the mere mention of psychedelics in a positive light will more than likely awaken interest and serious reflection on the topic.

Photo: Created with an image from TED Conference on Flickr