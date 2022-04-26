QQQ
Pharmather Reports Improved Q3 Results, Continues Ketamine Trials For Epilepsy

by Fermin Orgambide, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read

Pharmather Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 28, 2022.

Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents totaled CA$10,165,170 ($7,955,803) and investment totaled CA$1,666,667 ($1,304,422) for a total of CA$11,831,837 ($9,260,226) as of February 28, 2022.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities totaled CA$140,947 ($110,312) as of February 28, 2022.

Recent Highlights

The company received an Orphan Drug Designation for a ketamine-based medicine for treating an epileptic condition.

Received approval from the FDA to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial for an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment.

The company entered into collaborative research with Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB: RVVTF) to develop a psilocybin microneedle patch. Pharmather is also developing microneedle patches for administering ketamine (along with LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG) and another one for administering LSD.

Photo by micheile on Unsplash

