EXCLUSIVE: Bexson Biomedical Inks Agreement With Stevanato For Delivery System Of Ketamine In Pain Management

Bexson Biomedical, a private company in the psychedelics space, has inked a new agreement with Stevanato Group, an Italian-based provider of drug delivery solutions.

Bexson is currently developing an improved version of ketamine called BB106, which allows for subcutaneous delivery of the drug. The company received a patent from the USPTO for this formulation in 2021.

Through this new agreement, Bexson will receive access to use one of Stevanato’s wearable delivery systems in a customized version developed by the two companies for using ketamine in pain management.

The system, called “SG EZ-be Pod” is a wearable infusion device that can deliver subcutaneous drugs. While the companies plan to begin using the device with BB106, they stated that “Bexson’s formulation technology has been shown to work with several other classes of small molecules, beyond ketamine.”

For this reason, the new agreement allows the companies to evaluate further collaborations with their device and drug platforms.

“We’re actually just scratching the surface of what is possible. Beyond pain management and mental health indications, this partnership enables a dynamic small molecule delivery system that can be applied to a surprisingly large number of important therapies,” said Jeffrey Becker, MD, Bexson’s chief scientific officer.

Mauro Stocchi, chief business officer at Stevanato Group said “the extension of our wearable device to a wider range of therapeutic areas may help provide effective and comfortable treatments to patients suffering from mental illness or chronic pain that impacts the quality of their lives.”

The patient-centric SG EZ-be POD is intended to give patients more flexibility in the administration of medication outside of clinics and hospitals, Stocchi added.

