Missed The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference? Check Out Full Recording And Exclusive Coverage

Benzinga’s first-ever Psychedelics Capital Conference was a colossal success.

Over 600 investors, policymakers, industry executives and thought leaders gathered at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach on April 19 for a full day of networking and education.

We’re happy to share a full recording of the event and all of our exclusive coverage for those who were not able to join us.

For many private companies, the goal is clear: to go public. For others, the goal is an acquisition. Either way, private companies offer attractive potential for investors, especially in emerging markets. And the psychedelic space is just that. “I think we will see money leave the...Read More…

EXCLUSIVE: Catalysts To Watch For In The Psychedelic Space

Any biotech investor knows how important catalysts are for the companies in the space. One FDA approval or denial can make or break the price of the stock. In the psychedelic space, catalysts could be even more important, as the industry as a whole is still in its infancy. At the...Read More...

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin O'Leary On Why Cannabis Industry Attracts 'Zero' Institutional Dollars

While “Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary views legal psychedelics as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity, his take on cannabis is 180 degrees in the other direction. “There isn’t a dime of institutional money here, at the sovereign level,” O’Leary told Benzinga founder...Read More...

The market opportunity for legal psychedelics is in the hundreds of billions of dollars, “Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary told the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference. Investors never get the opportunity to position themselves in a brand new sector,... Read More...

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Carcillo Explains How Wesana Health Is Using Psychedelics To Treat Traumatic Brain Injury

Daniel Carcillo is co-founder and CEO of Wesana Health WSNAF, a data-driven life sciences company pioneering clinical therapies and drug development through the FDA pathway. A former NHL star, Carcillo won two Stanley Cups before retiring at the age of 30 due to Post-Concussion Syndrome...Read More…

Psyched Wellness Ltd PSYCF plans to begin selling a psychoactive mushroom extract this summer that has never been scheduled as a drug in the U.S. It’s derived from amanita muscaria, an instantly recognizable, red-capped fungi, and its active ingredient muscimol. “Everyone...Read More...

ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single...Read More...

If you’re just now considering the therapeutic value of psychedelics, Cybin Inc CYBN is many trips ahead of you. The Toronto-based company is studying derivatives of psilocybin and DMT and plans to file an investigational new drug application with the FDA during this quarter, CEO Doug...Read More...

One of the challenges faced by the psychedelics industry is that trauma and mental illness are tied to income, yet off-label ketamine treatment is not yet covered by insurance, Klee Irwin, founder, CEO, & chairman of Irwin Naturals IWINF told the inaugural...Read More...

Larry Schnurmacher, one of Phyto Partners’ cofounders has vast experience in emerging markets. His venture capital fund has greatly supported 35 cannabis companies since 2015, and, with Pytho Psyche, he began investing in psychedelics-oriented companies. More investment in this...Read More...

There were more than 30 different companies in the psychedelic space present at the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference. But, Enveric is one of the only ones that offer investors exposure to both the psychedelic and cannabis space. Enveric Biosciences Inc ENVB...Read More...

EXCLUSIVE: The Role Of Healing Maps In Finding Psychedelics-Assisted Therapy

Cory Jones of Healing Maps told Benzinga’s Javier Hasse at the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference that research underway at such institutions as Johns Hopkins University and London’s Imperial College is "changing people’s minds...Read More...

Photo by Dez Smith