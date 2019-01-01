QQQ
Range
0.36 - 0.42
Vol / Avg.
240.8K/187.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
81.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
203.8M
Outstanding
Numinus Wellness Inc develops proprietary, psychedelic-centered, therapeutic products and services through its own laboratory and research & development processes. The company's clinic network consists of Numinus Health, Mindspace Services and the Neurology Center of Toronto. Its services include Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for depression, neurological care and psychotherapy and counselling by registered psychologists.

Numinus Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Numinus Wellness (NUMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Numinus Wellness (OTCQX: NUMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Numinus Wellness's (NUMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Numinus Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Numinus Wellness (NUMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Numinus Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Numinus Wellness (NUMIF)?

A

The stock price for Numinus Wellness (OTCQX: NUMIF) is $0.399 last updated Today at 7:55:56 PM.

Q

Does Numinus Wellness (NUMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Numinus Wellness.

Q

When is Numinus Wellness (OTCQX:NUMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Numinus Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Numinus Wellness (NUMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Numinus Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Numinus Wellness (NUMIF) operate in?

A

Numinus Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.