Colorado MDMA Bill Unanimously Approved By Senate Committee After Passing The House

After the Colorado House cleared a bill that would legalize MDMA prescriptions if the federal government permits therapeutic use of the substance, a Senate Committee has now unanimously passed the legislation, Marijuana Moment reported.

The Senate Health & Human Services Committee approved the bill on a 5-0 vote.

Sponsored by Reps. Patrick Neville (R), David Ortiz (D), as well as Sens. John Cooke (R) and Joann Ginal (D), the measure would legalize “prescribing, dispensing, transporting, possessing, and using” MDMA only if the FDA approved it as a prescription drug.

John Cooke explained that the bill does not take into account recreational MDMA. Instead, he notes that the idea behind the bill is that “our military, our law enforcement, our first responders [...] are suffering from PTSD—and [MDMA] does have a great success rate so far.”

According to the bill, MDMA is “highly effective if paired with talk therapy and counseling.”

PTSD treatment for veterans is one of the major talking points of psychedelics legislation. For example, a Maryland proposed bill would give access to psychedelics to veterans suffering from PTSD.

Rick Perry, former Texas governor, also came out in support of the therapeutic use of psychedelics for veterans.

