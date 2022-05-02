Cathie Wood Finds Elon Musk's Comment On Psychedelics, Ketamine An 'Interesting Thesis' For This Stock

Popular stock picker Cathie Wood said on Sunday she finds Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s comments on the effectiveness of psychedelics and other plant-based substances as treatments for mental health-related issues an “interesting thesis.”

What Happened: Wood’s firm Ark Investment Management has been building exposure in billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel-backed ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health disorders.

“I’ve talked to many more people who were helped by psychedelics [and] ketamine than SSRIs & amphetamines,” Musk had earlier tweeted in response to a thread discussing “Adderall” and how “prescribed psychedelics could replace amphetamines and SSRIs over the next decade.”

Why It Matters: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest has piled a total of 1.6 million shares, worth $6.9 million, in ATAI Life Sciences since the beginning of the year.

The fast-growing psychedelics sector is drawing investor interest with many now listed on the Nasdaq and NYSE.

Price Action: ATAI closed 2.9% lower at $4.3 on Friday.