Novamind To Offer Virtual Mental Health Therapy Sessions

Novamind NVMDF, which is to be acquired by Numinus Wellness NUMIF, recently announced a collaboration with health coaching platform HealCommunity.

The collaboration with HealCommunity will help expand the recently announced Groups by Novamind project, by providing remote group therapy and behavioral health coaching to users with mental health as the primary focus. The coaching program will be eligible for reimbursement by major insurance providers.

“Through this collaboration with HealCommunity, we'll be more equipped to treat the whole person by incorporating lifestyle interventions that are curated to the individual needs and challenges faced by our clients,” commented Reid Robinson, the company’s chief medical officer.

Although Novamind is a company specializing in psychedelic medicines, in the announcement of the collaboration there was no mention of what role could psychoactive substances play in HealCommunity’s coaching program.

Photo: Courtesy of Priscilla du Preez on Unsplash