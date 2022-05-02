QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Novamind To Offer Virtual Mental Health Therapy Sessions

by Fermin Orgambide, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read

Novamind NVMDF, which is to be acquired by Numinus Wellness NUMIF, recently announced a collaboration with health coaching platform HealCommunity.

The collaboration with HealCommunity will help expand the recently announced Groups by Novamind project, by providing remote group therapy and behavioral health coaching to users with mental health as the primary focus. The coaching program will be eligible for reimbursement by major insurance providers.

“Through this collaboration with HealCommunity, we'll be more equipped to treat the whole person by incorporating lifestyle interventions that are curated to the individual needs and challenges faced by our clients,” commented Reid Robinson, the company’s chief medical officer.

Although Novamind is a company specializing in psychedelic medicines, in the announcement of the collaboration there was no mention of what role could psychoactive substances play in HealCommunity’s coaching program.

Photo: Courtesy of Priscilla du Preez on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: HealCommunityNovamindNuminus WellnessCannabisNewsPenny StocksPsychedelicsMarkets