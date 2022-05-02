Berner Joins The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council

Benzinga announced that Berner, co-founder and CEO of the cannabis, mushrooms and clothing brand, Cookies, has joined the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council.

The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders who have come together to share insights into industry trends, relevant news, and industry forecasts.

For Berner, this was an obvious choice. "I'm excited and humbled to join our good friends at Benzinga in this mission. Over the years, the Benzinga team has been incredibly supportive of the cannabis and psychedelics industry, and Cookies specifically. I am honored and excited to collaborate with experts in the space," Berner said.

Patrick Lane, Benzinga's executive vice president of partnerships stated: "We're thrilled to continue to feature a diverse group of men and women who represent some of the leading investors, operators, and technologies in the psychedelics industry."

Benzinga's head of content strategy Javier Hasse welcomed Berner's addition to the council. "Few things are as important as collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in the psychedelics space, and I feel the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council really contributes to this cause. Having Berner join will certainly help elevate the discussions and accomplishments to new heights," Hasse stated.

What Is The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council?

The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the psychedelics industry while providing Benzinga readers and Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference attendees with unprecedented access to credible industry insights.

Members of the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conferences, and quotes on relevant news.

Photo by Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash

Related News

Berner's Cookies Joins Up With Good Day Farm, First Step Into Arkansas Medical Marijuana Market

What To Expect On Killer Mike's New Show Tumbleweeds, And Has He Smoked With Bernie Sanders Yet?

TerrAscend & Berner's Cookies Partner To Open Third Cookies Dispensary In Michigan