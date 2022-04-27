Filament Health Keeps Adding Patents To Its Portfolio, Just Received Its Fourth

Just two weeks ago, Filament Health (OTCQB: FLHLF) was issued a patent by the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office to extract and standardize natural psilocybin. Now, the company announced it was issued a fourth patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

The latest patent describes the technology and processes used to transform psychedelic raw materials into pharmaceutical-grade, standardized drug candidates.

After receiving its first patent in August of last year, Filament has been steadily adding new patents to its portfolio. For Ryan Moss, chief science officer of the company, this news “demonstrates the caliber of Filament's intellectual property strategy and drug development platform.”

Taran Grey, the company’s director of intellectual property, commented: “Since Filament's founding, we have endeavored to identify the most efficient means to extract naturally sourced fungal APIs.”

Photo courtesy from Wikimedia Commons