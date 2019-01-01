QQQ
Range
0.2 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
418.2K/623.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
66.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
318.5M
Outstanding
Revive Therapeutics Ltd is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel psychedelic and cannabinoid-based life sciences products and drug repurposing for infectious diseases. The firm's technology is being developed to fill the medical needs for diseases and disorders such as pain, inflammation, and wound care.

Revive Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revive Therapeutics (RVVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB: RVVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Revive Therapeutics's (RVVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Revive Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Revive Therapeutics (RVVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Revive Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Revive Therapeutics (RVVTF)?

A

The stock price for Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB: RVVTF) is $0.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:46:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revive Therapeutics (RVVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revive Therapeutics.

Q

When is Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Revive Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Revive Therapeutics (RVVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revive Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Revive Therapeutics (RVVTF) operate in?

A

Revive Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.