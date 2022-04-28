Landmark Gathering Of Psychedelics Executives And Scientists To Take Place In London May 11

As the field of psychedelic medicine moves forward and international borders begin to open up, an expanding offering of conferences and live events are becoming available for investors, industry people and the general public.

November 2021 marked the end of social distancing for members of the psychedelics space, as a number of participants gathered at the Adrienne Arsht Convention Center in Miami for the first edition of Wonderland: Miami.

On Bicycle Day, April 19 the psychedelics industry held its largest event yet: Benzinga’s own Psychedelics Capital Conference, where over 600 investors, executives, policy makers and thought leaders met at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach for a full day of networking and education.

For those on the other side of the Atlantic, 2022 is also becoming the best year yet for psychedelics in-person networking.

PSYCH, a data and insights platform for the psychedelic healthcare industry, is holding the PSYCH Symposium: London 2022, a live event that will take place at the prestigious National Gallery on Wednesday May 11.

The conference, which is becoming the focal point for connecting with the European psychedelics industry, will host live panels and presentations from some of the largest representatives of the UK psychedelics scene.

Those expected to attend include representatives of the Beckley Foundation; Compass Pathways CMPS; David Nutt, professor of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London and chair of Drug Science and Crispin Blunt, member of Parliament.

The symposium will also feature important figures from the U.S., like Rick Doblin, founder of MAPS and MindMed’s MNMD CEO Rob Barrow, who is a member of Benzinga’s Psychedelics Advisory Board as is Prof. Nutt.

The symposium is expected to cement the UK’s position as an early leader in the development of a profitable industry around psychedelics science and healthcare.

Christina Lundberg, managing director at Psych Capital noted that the UK has contributed a great deal of innovation in the psychedelics sector.

“As the groundbreaking potential of these treatments gain mainstream recognition, we are delighted that the UK has contributed to so much innovation in the sector and that the industry’s most influential leaders have chosen to collaborate at our landmark event,” Lundberg said.

Photo by Stefanos Nt on Unsplash.





