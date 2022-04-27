Drug Decriminalization Proposal In Washington State Clears First Hurdle, Survives Court Challenge

A Washington State proposal to decriminalize drugs and expand treatment and recovery services faced and survived a court challenge, Marijuana Moment reported.

Initiative 1922, presented by the group Commit to Change WA, was protected by Judge Allyson Zipp, who rejected a challenge to the ballot title.

The proposal is almost identical to the group's previous proposal, I-1870, but was revised with two new state laws in mind: the term “marijuana” was deleted and replaced with cannabis in one law and the other expands the state’s cannabis social equity program.

I-1922’s ballot title is almost identical to I-1870 and states that the measure “would fund substance use disorder prevention, outreach, recovery, training, study, and public education; decriminalize drug possession but allow seizure and forfeiture; authorize vacation of certain drug-related convictions, and amend related laws.” That means that if, after collecting enough signatures, the measure makes it to the ballot and is approved, the state’s existing penalties around possession and use of all drugs would be eliminated.

Although authorities could still seize illegal drugs, law enforcement would be required to refer individuals to outreach services. Also, past convictions for drug possession and use would be expunged.

According to Marijuana Moment, the challenger to the proposal appears to be conservative activist Glen Morgan. who has a history of filing state complaints against Democratic and other left-leaning causes. On April 8, he posted a YouTube video called “Why I am challenging Washington AG Bob Ferguson’s ACLU hard drug legalization ballot measure.”

Morgan says the I-1922’s ballot title sounds like “butterflies and sunshine” and would legalize “highly addictive narcotics, freeing convicted criminals, and suffering the consequences.” But the truth is that law enforcement could still seize any illegal substances they come upon and drug trafficking and sales would still be illegal.

However, the challenge is out of the way, and the advocacy group behind the proposal is confident that the 324,516 valid voters required can be gathered. If that happens, I-1922 would be on the November ballot.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Allegretti on Unsplash