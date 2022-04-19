Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For April 19, 2022

GAINERS:
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed up 46.67% at $0.22
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 4.66% at $18.21
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 4.03% at $0.97
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.93% at $5.55
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 3.88% at $0.56
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 3.87% at $5.63
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.75% at $117.72
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 3.75% at $8.30
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 3.51% at $0.97
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.03% at $16.65
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 16.75% at $0.02
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 7.06% at $3.03
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 6.67% at $0.08
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 3.85% at $4.75
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.81% at $0.46
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.70% at $0.46
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 3.45% at $0.28
