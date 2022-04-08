Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 8, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 17.44% at $0.27
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 13.36% at $0.28
- General Cannabis CANN shares closed up 6.03% at $0.42
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.79% at $24.37
LOSERS:
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 14.79% at $0.82
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 9.59% at $0.63
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 5.88% at $2.88
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 5.26% at $0.40
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 5.15% at $0.47
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 5.04% at $1.09
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.60% at $5.60
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.17% at $4.83
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 4.04% at $0.56
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 4.03% at $0.52
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.17% at $19.85
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.15% at $64.83
