Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference - June 4 Agenda
The Virtual Conference will be divided into two tracks: The Purple Track And the Yellow Track. Here is the schedule for Friday June 4:
The Purple Track
- 9:00 am ET – Opening Remarks
- 9:10 am ET – Fireside Chat: The Evolving US Cannabis Landscape with Trulieve ($TCNNF)
- 9:30 am ET – Cansortium Inc. (OTC:CNTMF)
- 9:50 am ET – Holistic Industries
- 10:10 am ET – Trading Cannabis and Psychedelic Stocks with Jon Najarian
- 10:50 am ET – ManifestSeven (OTC:MNFSF)
- 11:10 am ET – Fireside Chat: NextLeaf Solutions (OTC:OILFF)
- 11:35 am ET – Fireside Chat: On the Move: Canadian Cannabis Companies Entering the US Markets with Delta 9 (OTC:DLTNF)
- 11:55 am ET – Hand Crafted Cannabis for a New Era with SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (OTC:SUGR)
- 12:15pm ET – Fireside Chat: Australis Capital ($AUSAF)
- 12:35 pm ET – Panel: Investor’s Panel: Investing in the Cannabis Industry with FocusGrowth Asset Management, Poseidon, Navy Capital and CB1 Capital
- 1:15 pm ET – Christina Lake Cannabis (OTC:CLC)
- 1:35pm ET – VerdeMed
- 1:55pm ET – Pinnacle Emporium
- 2:15 pm ET – Trading Strategies For Your Cannabis Portfolio with John Ramsey
- 2:55 pm ET – Fireside Chat: The End of the Mexican Cartel: How Cannabis Legalization Will Impact the Global Landscape with Claudia Della Mora
- 3:15 pm ET – Panel: MSOs Weigh-In: What’s Next with Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF), Ayr Wellness (OTC:AYRWF), Red White & Bloom (OTC:RWBYF) and Lowell Farms (OTC:LOWLF)
- 3:55 pm ET – Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ)
- 4:15 pm ET – SLANG Worldwide (NASDAQ:SLNG)
- 4:35 pm ET – Introducing Benzinga Cannabis Alliance with Jason Raznick, Ian Burnstein, Hugh Pobur, Chad Bonstein, Scott Foster and Kyle Kelly
- 4:55 pm ET – Red White & Bloom (OTC:RWBYF)
- 5:15pm ET – Closing Remarks
The Yellow Track
- 9:25 am ET – Opening Remarks
- 9:30 am ET – Tweedleaf
- 9:50 am ET – MagicMed Industries
- 10:10 am ET – Marijuana Company of America (OTC:MCOA)
- 10:30am ET – Havn Life Sciences (CSE:HAVN)
- 10:50 am ET – How to Read Cannabis Charts with Anne-Marie
- 11:30 am ET – Gage Cannabis
- 11:50 am ET – Fireside Chat: MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD)
- 12:10 am ET – Fireside Chat: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
- 12:30 pm ET – KushCo (OTC:KSHB)
- 12:50pm ET – Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC:DLTNF)
- 1:15 pm ET – Panel: The Schools of Thought Around Psychedelics and How it Relates to Stock Prices with MagicMed Industries, Mindset Pharma (OTC:MSSTF), XPhyto Therapeutics (OTC:XPHYF) and Defiance ETFs
- 1:55 pm ET – Bright Mind Biosciences (OTC:BMBIF)
- 2:15 pm ET – Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF)
- 2:35 pm ET – Fireside Chat: How to Invest and Maximize Access to Cannabis Opportunities in Venture Capital with Scott Berman
- 2:55 pm ET – CBD of Denver (OTC:CBDD)
- 3:15 pm ET – MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ)
- 3:35 pm ET – Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE:CNBS) with Tim Seymour
- 3:50 pm ET – Fireside Chat: The $100 Million Cannabis Impact Fund for Social Equity with Jason Wild & Chris Webber
- 4:15 pm ET – Fireside Chat: 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF)
- 4:35 pm ET – Panel: The Resurgence of Cannabis Capital Markets with Gage Cannabis, Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Glass House Group
- 5:15 pm ET – Closing Remarks
