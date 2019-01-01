QQQ
Range
0.23 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/14.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
24.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
105.5M
Outstanding
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc is a cannabis company. It sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. The company's subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The company owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Delta 9 Cannabis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX: DLTNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delta 9 Cannabis's (DLTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delta 9 Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delta 9 Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)?

A

The stock price for Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX: DLTNF) is $0.23182 last updated Today at 2:58:13 PM.

Q

Does Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta 9 Cannabis.

Q

When is Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:DLTNF) reporting earnings?

A

Delta 9 Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delta 9 Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF) operate in?

A

Delta 9 Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.