ManifestSeven Holdings Corp is an omni-channel logistics network for cannabis. It is engaged in distribution, operations and retail of cannabis products through its platform.

ManifestSeven Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ManifestSeven Holdings (MNFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ManifestSeven Holdings (OTCEM: MNFSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ManifestSeven Holdings's (MNFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ManifestSeven Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for ManifestSeven Holdings (MNFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ManifestSeven Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ManifestSeven Holdings (MNFSF)?

A

The stock price for ManifestSeven Holdings (OTCEM: MNFSF) is $0.01 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ManifestSeven Holdings (MNFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ManifestSeven Holdings.

Q

When is ManifestSeven Holdings (OTCEM:MNFSF) reporting earnings?

A

ManifestSeven Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ManifestSeven Holdings (MNFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ManifestSeven Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ManifestSeven Holdings (MNFSF) operate in?

A

ManifestSeven Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.