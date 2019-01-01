QQQ
Marijuana Company of America Inc is a marijuana marketing and distribution company. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers all the benefits of industrial hemp derived cannabinoid products to the world through its unique marketing and distribution platform. It also provides turn-key services to the legal cannabis and hemp industry, as well as, strategically investing in synergistic companies to develop a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries and joint ventures that create value for our shareholders.

Marijuana Co of America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marijuana Co of America (MCOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marijuana Co of America (OTCPK: MCOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marijuana Co of America's (MCOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marijuana Co of America.

Q

What is the target price for Marijuana Co of America (MCOA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marijuana Co of America

Q

Current Stock Price for Marijuana Co of America (MCOA)?

A

The stock price for Marijuana Co of America (OTCPK: MCOA) is $0.0007 last updated Today at 3:15:56 PM.

Q

Does Marijuana Co of America (MCOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marijuana Co of America.

Q

When is Marijuana Co of America (OTCPK:MCOA) reporting earnings?

A

Marijuana Co of America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marijuana Co of America (MCOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marijuana Co of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Marijuana Co of America (MCOA) operate in?

A

Marijuana Co of America is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.