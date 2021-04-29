Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 29, 2021
GAINERS:
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 13.18% at $1.98
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 8.56% at $0.30
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 7.02% at $0.28
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 6.94% at $0.04
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 5.91% at $0.05
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 4.71% at $0.61
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 4.09% at $0.30
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed up 3.78% at $0.09
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 3.43% at $3.92
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 3.31% at $4.06
LOSERS:
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 45.44% at $14.07
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 15.36% at $4.74
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 13.02% at $0.05
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 8.72% at $0.23
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 6.04% at $9.64
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 4.93% at $1.35
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed down 4.64% at $26.49
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 4.55% at $2.73
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 4.45% at $0.90
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 4.31% at $11.33
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.