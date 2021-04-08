Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 8, 2021
GAINERS:
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed up 50% at $0.15
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 25% at $0.05
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 18.63% at $1.21
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 16.81% at $0.27
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 16.67% at $0.28
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 12.82% at $55.28
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 10.93% at $0.05
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 9.47% at $3.70
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 6.64% at $1.23
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 6.51% at $3.60
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 5.22% at $8.46
- Nine Energy Service (OTC:NINE) shares closed up 4.85% at $2.38
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 4.79% at $17.29
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 4.63% at $0.36
- High Tide (OTC:HITIF) shares closed up 4.44% at $0.60
LOSERS:
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 5.88% at $0.80
- NexTech AR Solns (OTC:NEXCF) shares closed down 5.12% at $3.03
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 4.81% at $28.50
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 4.8% at $1.19
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 4.59% at $0.35
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 4.16% at $0.68
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 3.65% at $0.37
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 2.94% at $0.04
- Wize Pharma (OTC:WIZP) shares closed down 2.7% at $0.90
