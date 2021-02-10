Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 10, 2021
GAINERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies Corp Class A (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 110.67% at $0.08
- Harvest One Cannabis Inc (OTCQB:HRVOF) shares closed up 105.11% at $0.39
- WEED Inc (OTCQB:BUDZ) shares closed up 100.98% at $2.05
- Smart Cannabis Corp – Class A (OTC:SCNA) shares closed up 97.07% at $0.04
- Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC:MJNA) shares closed up 69.90% at $0.17
- Tilray Inc. (NGS:TLRY) shares closed up 50.91% at $63.91 Learn More
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NSD:ZYNE) shares closed up 46.94% at $8.75
- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (OTC:AGFAF) shares closed up 43.89% at $0.06
- General Cannabis Corp (OTCQB:CANN) shares closed up 39.85% at $1.86
- Organigram Holdings Inc. (NGS:OGI) shares closed up 37.30% at $6.00
- WeedMD Inc (OTCQX:WDDMF) shares closed up 35.00% at $0.73
- MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed up 33.93% at $1.29
- PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCQX:PCLOF) shares closed up 28.42% at $2.07
- Terra Tech Corp (OTCQX:TRTC) shares closed up 22.59% at $0.70
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares closed up 21.20% at $18.92
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NCM:NEPT) shares closed up 20.69% at $3.15 Learn More
- MariMed Inc (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed up 20.42% at $0.95
- Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCQX:FFLWF) shares closed up 20.36% at $1.04
- The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCQX:SPRWF) shares closed up 17.91% at $0.40
- Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX:ALEAF) shares closed up 16.36% at $1.00
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCQX:PLNHF) shares closed up 16.01% at $8.19
- NIC Inc. (NGS:EGOV) shares closed up 15.67% at $34.48
- Cronos Group Inc. (NSD:CRON) shares closed up 14.42% at $15.55
- Aphria Inc. (NGS:APHA) shares closed up 10.74% at $26.30
- Village Farms International Inc. (NCM:VFF) shares closed up 10.18% at $19.37
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 7.87% at $10.28
- Green Thumb Industries Inc (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:GTBIF) shares closed up 7.55% at $38.45
LOSERS:
- CBD Unlimited Inc (OTC:EDXC) shares closed down 12.64% at $0.20
- Hemp Inc (OTC:HEMP) shares closed down 12.03% at $0.02
- Skylight Health Group Inc Com (OTC:SHGFF) shares closed down 7.86% at $1.29
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (OTCQB:TBPMF) shares closed down 5.07% at $0.26
- Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC:NUGS) shares closed down 4.76% at $0.40
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCQB:CNBX) shares closed down 4.53% at $0.51
- Jushi Holdings Inc. – Class B (Sub Voting) (OTCQB:JUSHF) shares closed down 4.07% at $8.25
- BellRock Brands Inc (Sub Voting) (Greys:DXBRF) shares closed down 3.70% at $0.13
- Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares closed down 3.33% at $54.81
- Zenabis Global Inc. (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 2.33% at $0.15
