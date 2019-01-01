QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
610.2K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
6.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
268.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 1:42PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cannabis Strategic Ventures focuses on medical and legal recreational cannabis sector. It provides temporary, permanent, and long-term staffing solutions, employment and human resources consulting to the legal Cannabis sector.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cannabis Strategic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cannabis Strategic (NUGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannabis Strategic (OTCPK: NUGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cannabis Strategic's (NUGS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cannabis Strategic.

Q

What is the target price for Cannabis Strategic (NUGS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cannabis Strategic

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannabis Strategic (NUGS)?

A

The stock price for Cannabis Strategic (OTCPK: NUGS) is $0.0236 last updated Today at 7:58:54 PM.

Q

Does Cannabis Strategic (NUGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cannabis Strategic.

Q

When is Cannabis Strategic (OTCPK:NUGS) reporting earnings?

A

Cannabis Strategic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cannabis Strategic (NUGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannabis Strategic.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannabis Strategic (NUGS) operate in?

A

Cannabis Strategic is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.