Range
0.7 - 0.74
Vol / Avg.
12.9K/30.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.63 - 2.21
Mkt Cap
107.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.74
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
148.7M
Outstanding
PharmaCielo Ltd is a pharma company, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of both THC(tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medicinal cannabis extracts. The company operates in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico. It generates the majority of the revenue in the form of the Sale of Cannabis derivative products in Colombia.

PharmaCielo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PharmaCielo (PCLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PharmaCielo (OTCQX: PCLOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PharmaCielo's (PCLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PharmaCielo.

Q

What is the target price for PharmaCielo (PCLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PharmaCielo

Q

Current Stock Price for PharmaCielo (PCLOF)?

A

The stock price for PharmaCielo (OTCQX: PCLOF) is $0.72356 last updated Today at 8:32:17 PM.

Q

Does PharmaCielo (PCLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PharmaCielo.

Q

When is PharmaCielo (OTCQX:PCLOF) reporting earnings?

A

PharmaCielo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PharmaCielo (PCLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PharmaCielo.

Q

What sector and industry does PharmaCielo (PCLOF) operate in?

A

PharmaCielo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.