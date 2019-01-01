QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
568.6K/748.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
21.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
Shares
4.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Smart Cannabis Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Smart Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smart Cannabis (SCNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart Cannabis (OTCPK: SCNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smart Cannabis's (SCNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smart Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Smart Cannabis (SCNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smart Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart Cannabis (SCNA)?

A

The stock price for Smart Cannabis (OTCPK: SCNA) is $0.0044 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:28:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smart Cannabis (SCNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Cannabis.

Q

When is Smart Cannabis (OTCPK:SCNA) reporting earnings?

A

Smart Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smart Cannabis (SCNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart Cannabis (SCNA) operate in?

A

Smart Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.