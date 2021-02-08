Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 8, 2021
GAINERS:
- Hemp Inc (OTC:HEMP) shares closed up 73.98% at $0.02
- MedMen Enterprises Inc – Class B (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed up 47.30% at $0.63 Learn More
- Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC:NUGS) shares closed up 46.43% at $0.21
- Organigram Holdings Inc. (NGS:OGI) shares closed up 41.03% at $3.30
- Singlepoint Inc (OTC:SING) shares closed up 37.74% at $0.06
- Zenabis Global Inc. (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed up 37.23% at $0.13
- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCQB:GLDFF) shares closed up 36.18% at $0.08
- Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCQX:TGODF) shares closed up 28.72% at $36.18
- High Tide Inc. (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed up 25.62% at $0.78
- Elixinol Global Limited (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 24.22% at $0.20
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (OTCQB:TBPMF) shares closed up 22.28% at $0.29
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares closed up 16.17% at $14.87
- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCQX:RWBYF) shares closed up 15.86% at $1.35
- Aphria Inc. (NGS:APHA) shares closed up 13.86% at $18.98
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NCM:SNDL) shares closed up 13.27% at $1.28
- NewAge Inc. (NBEV:NBEV) shares closed up 13.20% at $4.03
- Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC:MJNA) shares closed up 12.47% at $0.08
- Canopy Rivers Inc (Sub Voting) (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 11.89% at $5.46
- cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) shares closed up 11.24% at $1.88
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 11.15% at $8.67
- Amyris Inc. (NGS:AMRS) shares closed up 9.98% at $13.34
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NCM:GRWG) shares closed up 8.31% at $62.97
- Cresco Labs Inc. (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:CRLBF) shares closed up 6.86% at $15.57Learn More
- Trulieve Cannabis Corp (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:TCNNF) shares closed up 6.84% at $49.49
- Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares closed up 6.74% at $12.82Learn More
LOSERS:
- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc (OTC:MYCOF) shares closed down 7.93% at $0.36
- BellRock Brands Inc (Sub Voting) (Greys:DXBRF) shares closed down 6.90% at $0.14
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (OTCQB:BETRF) shares closed down 4.35% at $1.10
- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down 3.60% at $0.42
- Body and Mind Inc (OTCQB:BMMJ) shares closed down 3.28% at $0.63
- CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp (OTCQB:CURR) shares closed down 3.20% at $1.21
