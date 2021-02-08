fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.22
329.14
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 2.32
309.19
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.88
384.76
+ 0.74%
TLT
+ 0.65
147.38
+ 0.44%
GLD
+ 1.71
168.10
+ 1.01%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 8, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
February 8, 2021 5:19 pm
GAINERS:

  • Hemp Inc (OTC:HEMP) shares closed up 73.98% at $0.02
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc – Class B (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed up 47.30% at $0.63 Learn More
  • Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTC:NUGS) shares closed up 46.43% at $0.21
  • Organigram Holdings Inc. (NGS:OGI) shares closed up 41.03% at $3.30
  • Singlepoint Inc (OTC:SING) shares closed up 37.74% at $0.06
  • Zenabis Global Inc. (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed up 37.23% at $0.13
  • Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCQB:GLDFF) shares closed up 36.18% at $0.08
  • Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCQX:TGODF) shares closed up 28.72% at $36.18
  • High Tide Inc. (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed up 25.62% at $0.78
  • Elixinol Global Limited (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 24.22% at $0.20
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (OTCQB:TBPMF) shares closed up 22.28% at $0.29
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares closed up 16.17% at $14.87
  • Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCQX:RWBYF) shares closed up 15.86% at $1.35
  • Aphria Inc. (NGS:APHA) shares closed up 13.86% at $18.98
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NCM:SNDL) shares closed up 13.27% at $1.28
  • NewAge Inc. (NBEV:NBEV) shares closed up 13.20% at $4.03
  • Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC:MJNA) shares closed up 12.47% at $0.08
  • Canopy Rivers Inc (Sub Voting) (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 11.89% at $5.46
  • cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) shares closed up 11.24% at $1.88
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 11.15% at $8.67
  • Amyris Inc. (NGS:AMRS) shares closed up 9.98% at $13.34
  • GrowGeneration Corp. (NCM:GRWG) shares closed up 8.31% at $62.97
  • Cresco Labs Inc. (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:CRLBF) shares closed up 6.86% at $15.57Learn More
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:TCNNF) shares closed up 6.84% at $49.49
  • Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares closed up 6.74% at $12.82Learn More

LOSERS:

  • Mydecine Innovations Group Inc (OTC:MYCOF) shares closed down 7.93% at $0.36
  • BellRock Brands Inc (Sub Voting) (Greys:DXBRF) shares closed down 6.90% at $0.14
  • BetterLife Pharma Inc (OTCQB:BETRF) shares closed down 4.35% at $1.10
  • Revive Therapeutics Ltd (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down 3.60% at $0.42
  • Body and Mind Inc (OTCQB:BMMJ) shares closed down 3.28% at $0.63
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp (OTCQB:CURR) shares closed down 3.20% at $1.21

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.

