Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/118K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
12.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
85.2M
Outstanding
BetterLife Pharma Inc a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumors to treat various types of cancer.

BetterLife Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB: BETRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BetterLife Pharma's (BETRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BetterLife Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BetterLife Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for BetterLife Pharma (BETRF)?

A

The stock price for BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB: BETRF) is $0.1425 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BetterLife Pharma.

Q

When is BetterLife Pharma (OTCQB:BETRF) reporting earnings?

A

BetterLife Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BetterLife Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) operate in?

A

BetterLife Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.