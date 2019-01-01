Mydecine Innovations Group Inc is a biopharma and life sciences company. It is committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use. Reinforcing Mydecine's commitment to mental health solutions is underpinned by the company's three main focuses: Clinical Trials focusing on Veterans, EMS, and First Responders with a PTSD indication; Research and Development building a robust portfolio of intellectual property around drug discovery and unique delivery mechanisms with relevant use patents and future patent applications and Modern technology utilizing for better clinical trial management and mental health wellbeing.