Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 25, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2020 4:47pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares increased by 9.65%, to close at $10.00
  • Benchmark Botanics (OTC: BHHKF) shares rose 15.38%, closing at $0.30
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares increased by 5.58%, closing at $0.32
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares gained 7.81%, closing at $2.07
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased 7.13%, to close at $4.96
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares gained 5.15%, to close at $2.23
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares rose 3.6%, closing at $0.11

Losers

  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares tumbled by 31.16%, eventually closing at $0.22
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares fell 12.8%, to close at $8.86
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares dropped by 10.82%, closing at $0.42
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares dropped by 8.84%, closing at $10.72
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares fell 6.87%, to close at $4.20 
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 6.23%, closing at $4.82
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 5.79%, to close at $96.41
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 5.75%, closing at $5.30
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 5.34%, closing at $6.03
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares dropped by 4.28%, closing at $19.70
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.16%, closing at $16.57
  • The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares tumbled by 3.75%, closing at $113.62
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares fell 3.52%, closing at $61.63

