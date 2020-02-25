Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 25, 2020
Gainers
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares increased by 9.65%, to close at $10.00
- Benchmark Botanics (OTC: BHHKF) shares rose 15.38%, closing at $0.30
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares increased by 5.58%, closing at $0.32
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares gained 7.81%, closing at $2.07
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased 7.13%, to close at $4.96
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares gained 5.15%, to close at $2.23
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares rose 3.6%, closing at $0.11
Losers
- Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares tumbled by 31.16%, eventually closing at $0.22
- Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares fell 12.8%, to close at $8.86
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares dropped by 10.82%, closing at $0.42
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares dropped by 8.84%, closing at $10.72
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares fell 6.87%, to close at $4.20
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 6.23%, closing at $4.82
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 5.79%, to close at $96.41
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 5.75%, closing at $5.30
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 5.34%, closing at $6.03
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares dropped by 4.28%, closing at $19.70
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.16%, closing at $16.57
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares tumbled by 3.75%, closing at $113.62
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares fell 3.52%, closing at $61.63
