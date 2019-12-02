Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 2, 2019

Gainers

Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares increased by 4.11% to close at $2.28.

(OTC: CCHWF) shares increased by 4.11% to close at $2.28. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 0.39%, to close at $77.71.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 0.39%, to close at $77.71. Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 21.45%, to close at $9.06.

(NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 21.45%, to close at $9.06. KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 0.56%, to close at $1.78.

(OTC: KSHB) shares rose 0.56%, to close at $1.78. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares rose 0.35%, to close at $0.51.

(OTC: SPRWF) shares rose 0.35%, to close at $0.51. Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares gained 1.63%, closing at $13.13.

Losers

