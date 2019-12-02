Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 2, 2019
Gainers
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares increased by 4.11% to close at $2.28.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 0.39%, to close at $77.71.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 21.45%, to close at $9.06.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 0.56%, to close at $1.78.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares rose 0.35%, to close at $0.51.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares gained 1.63%, closing at $13.13.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 2.4%, to close at $2.44.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 2.0%, to close at $4.64 amid news of securing an additional $80 million in financing.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 2.47%, eventually closing at $18.13.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 3.44%, to close at $5.33.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 5.11% to close at $6.50.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.94%, eventually closing at $0.77.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 4.64%, eventually closing at $0.63.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares did not move, opening and closing at $3.39.
- GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares tumbled by 10.37%, eventually closing at $4.35.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 0.78%, to close at $101.31.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 1.39%, eventually closing at $2.13.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 4.6%, eventually closing at $2.44.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares fell 0.05% to close at $3.27.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares dropped by 7.13%, to close at $2.67.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 3.48%, to close at $0.45.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $2.69.
- Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares fell 1.65% to close at $3.21.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares fell 3.57% to close at $1.55.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 2.74% to close at $7.81.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 2.07% to close at $2.37.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.18% to close at $19.01.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 10.58%, eventually closing at $1.41 after announcing that RESPECTRUM had progressed to the clinical stage.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares fell 2.7% to close at $2.29.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 6.77%, eventually closing at $3.03.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 2.69% to close at $6.16.
Related Links
Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here
Aleafia Health Completes First White Label Production Of Medical Cannabis Oil
Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News IPOs After-Hours Center Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.