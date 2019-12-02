Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aphria Secures $80M In Financing For Aphria Diamond Growing Facility
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2019 8:56am   Comments
Share:
Aphria Secures $80M In Financing For Aphria Diamond Growing Facility

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday that its Aphria Diamond growing facility subsidiary obtained an $80-million credit facility Friday with a Canadian chartered bank that will serve as an arranger, book runner and administrative agent on behalf of lenders.  

The credit facility is backed by Aphria Diamond’s assets and the company’s balance sheet and has a three-year term.

Aphria Diamond secured a Health Canada license Nov. 1, and since then the subsidiary has been "coming on scale," according to the company.

The Leamington, Ontario facility will be 70% planted this week, with 350,000 seedlings, Aphria said. 

Aphria Diamond is set to hve among the most affordable cost structures in the industry, and the subsidiary's first dried flower products are expected to be ready for distribution in March, according to the cannabis company. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“Aphria has the largest cash balance in the cannabis industry without the dilution of a strategic partner,” interim CEO Irwin Simon said in a statement.

“We are pleased to have secured a term loan that will repatriate a portion of our investment in Aphria Diamond, to be strategically deployed by Aphria. This loan strengthens our balance sheet without being dilutive, and positions Aphria Diamond for success as we expand into new categories and growth opportunities in cannabis to enhance value for shareholders long term.”

The stock was down 0.42% at $4.72 in Monday's premarket session. 

Related Links:

Cannabis Short Sellers Down $272M Following Canopy Growth Upgrade

Aphria Announces New Board Of Directors, Executive Appointments

Posted-In: Aphria DiamondCannabis News Financing Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APHA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 27, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 26, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 25, 2019
18 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.53
-0.0444
- 0.35%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.23
-0.03
- 0.17%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.92
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.33
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

The Green Organic Dutchman Announces $16.5M Bought Deal Offering, Stock Falls

Canadian organic cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) announced Tuesday that it has signed a bought deal agreement with a ... read more

Deloitte Acquires Cannabis Compliance Inc. To Offer 'Leading Client Service And Capability'

Professional services network Deloitte announced Tuesday that it has acquired Cannabis Compliance Inc. to build up its cannabis ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session