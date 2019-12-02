Aleafia Health Completes First White Label Production Of Medical Cannabis Oil

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF) announced Thursday that it has finalized its first white label production run of medical cannabis oils for distribution in Australia.

The transaction is part of the company’s new international white label production service.

The oils were manufactured at the company’s Paris, Ontario processing facility and will be distributed by the Montu Group, leveraging its premium medical brand Circle, Aleafia said in a press release.

All necessary import permits from the Australian Department of Health have been granted, according to the cannabis company, which added that it expects the shipment to be completed at the end of 2019 once it obtains a Health Canada’s export permit.

“We are pleased to leverage our established Australian sales channel and new relationship with Montu Group in this fast growing medical cannabis market. With the strength of our existing local distribution network and investments, we are increasing our Australian footprint, as we also deploy our cannabis education platform and clinic operations expertise,” Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic said in a statement.

“White label production also represents a new opportunity for us and highlights the strength of our value-added production ecosystem.”

Aleafia shares were trading 0.11% higher at 51 cents at the time of publication Monday.