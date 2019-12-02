Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aleafia Health Completes First White Label Production Of Medical Cannabis Oil
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2019 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Aleafia Health Completes First White Label Production Of Medical Cannabis Oil

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF) announced Thursday that it has finalized its first white label production run of medical cannabis oils for distribution in Australia.

The transaction is part of the company’s new international white label production service.

The oils were manufactured at the company’s Paris, Ontario processing facility and will be distributed by the Montu Group, leveraging its premium medical brand Circle, Aleafia said in a press release. 

All necessary import permits from the Australian Department of Health have been granted, according to the cannabis company, which added that it expects the shipment to be completed at the end of 2019 once it obtains a Health Canada’s export permit.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“We are pleased to leverage our established Australian sales channel and new relationship with Montu Group in this fast growing medical cannabis market. With the strength of our existing local distribution network and investments, we are increasing our Australian footprint, as we also deploy our cannabis education platform and clinic operations expertise,” Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic said in a statement.

“White label production also represents a new opportunity for us and highlights the strength of our value-added production ecosystem.”

Aleafia shares were trading 0.11% higher at 51 cents at the time of publication Monday. 

Posted-In: Circle Montu GroupCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALEAF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Fall On Poor Earnings, More Americans Support Legalization
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Aleafia Health Reports First Profitable Quarter, With Q3 Net Income Of $1.86M
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.87
-0.39
- 2.26%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.29
-0.2819
- 2.24%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$312.22
-2.1101
- 0.67%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.88
-0.0401
- 0.58%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

The Green Organic Dutchman Announces $16.5M Bought Deal Offering, Stock Falls

Canadian organic cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) announced Tuesday that it has signed a bought deal agreement with a ... read more

Deloitte Acquires Cannabis Compliance Inc. To Offer 'Leading Client Service And Capability'

Professional services network Deloitte announced Tuesday that it has acquired Cannabis Compliance Inc. to build up its cannabis ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Down Under Trucking: Hugely Taxing Time For Truckers